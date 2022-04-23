Tatted-Up And ‘Fond Of Piercings’, Maltese Priest-To-Be Breaks Down How He Discovered His Calling

A Maltese priest-to-be has opened up about how he was in his late 20s, living his life carefree when he turned everything around and dedicated his life to religion.

“I was in a relationship and very fond of piercings and even tattoos. Suffice to say I had done a tattoo from Dante’s masterpiece the Divina Commedia on my back. At 28 years though, I decided to join the Salesians as an aspiring priest. There was a lot of scepticism following my decision and was told: ‘You shall not be able to survive without the pleasures of life’,” Matthew Alfino said in a new eye-opening interview with The People of Malta.

Saying he had always been fascinated by the oratory and had always felt close to the Salesians. He said the organisation’s oratory in Sliema “felt like home” to him.

“And since I was always annoying, I used to participate in everything… Theatre, brigades, past pupils, youth centre, worship team,” he said.

Even after discovering his calling, he wasn’t always a saint.

“When I was younger I was always up to some kind of mischief. I recall a particular incident next to the theatre, close to the Sliema Oratory. There was an old VW Beetle which used to be parked always in the same place. Once, together with my friends, we moved this car to the middle of the road and you can imagine the traffic and chaos we caused!”