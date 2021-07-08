English Football Fans Hit The Streets En Masse In UK To Celebrate Win Over Denmark

Maltese football fans were following last night’s long-awaited England vs Denmark match fervently – but English fans in the UK were over the moon once the team had officially won 2 – 1.

Images from the UK show thousands of people gathering en masse to watch the game and celebrate the subsequent win. Donning English flags, fans scaled London’s iconic red buses and red phone boxes to party the night away.

England, while still officially under COVID-19 lockdown, has been relaxing measures recently – and revellers took advantage, with most ignoring social distancing rules and choosing not to wear a mask.

And fans did not hold back.