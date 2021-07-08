English Football Fans Hit The Streets En Masse In UK To Celebrate Win Over Denmark

د . إAEDSRر . س

Maltese football fans were following last night’s long-awaited England vs Denmark match fervently – but English fans in the UK were over the moon once the team had officially won 2 – 1.

Images from the UK show thousands of people gathering en masse to watch the game and celebrate the subsequent win. Donning English flags, fans scaled London’s iconic red buses and red phone boxes to party the night away.

England, while still officially under COVID-19 lockdown, has been relaxing measures recently – and revellers took advantage, with most ignoring social distancing rules and choosing not to wear a mask.

And fans did not hold back.

All of England’s major cities saw celebrations go down last night following the important win. 

Now, all eyes turn to the big final on Sunday – Italy vs England.

The two national teams have widespread support across the island; following England’s win last night, Maltese fans carcading through localities like Sliema and Mosta, with some in Naxxar even setting off fireworks.

Photos: TVM

What do you make of the celebrations?

