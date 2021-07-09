Outbreak At Malta’s English Language Schools Raises Fears Among Staff And Students

Work duties of group leaders in Malta’s leading English Language Schools have transformed following an outbreak of COVID-19, with many exchanging beachside actives to supervising quarantine of students.

Group leaders spoke to Lovin Malta following reports of an increase in cases in English Language Schools and news that guests in particular hotels were placed under quarantine.

Many of those who spoke to the newsroom have not been vaccinated and expressed fears that they may catch the virus themselves or end up in quarantine.

The students also share the same sentiments, a portion of them have decided to cut their stay in Malta short and return back home out of fear of the situation getting worse.

One of the reasons for their departure is that the particular hotel which they are staying in, houses an isolated positive case and they fear contracting the virus due to this.

As a precaution, usual activities have all been cancelled and have been replaced with more socially distant friendly activities. The company in question wants to resume their day-to-day affairs, however as the situation stands, all activities are at risk of getting cancelled if the situation persists.

Employees have lamented their frustration towards management, regarding how they are being told at the last minute what their shifts will be, stating that there is a lack of guidance and information from their superiors.

Many employees have been left in the dark as to how the situation stands and how to go about it, for their own personal safety and the safety of those around them.

In the past couple of days, at least 28 cases have stemmed from this language school cluster. The students are being tested periodically. Earlier today, Malta announced that it recorded 96 new cases. Lovin Malta has reached out to the Health Ministry for a breakdown of the figures.

