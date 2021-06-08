د . إAEDSRر . س

Englishman Dies After Being Found Unconscious In Mellieħa Garage Engulfed By Exhaust Fumes

A 52-year-old Englishman has died after he was found unconscious in a Mellieħa garage.

According to a police report, the man was carrying out work on cars when the garage filled with exhaust fumes. As a result, the man lost consciousness. 

The incident happened around 2:30pm on Triq l-Iżbark tal-Franċiżi in Mellieħa.

A medical team arrived on site and the man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital. He was certified dead shortly after.  

Investigations are ongoing.

Rest in peace

