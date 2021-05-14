Enough Evidence For Maltese Police Officer Charged With Rape To Stand Trial

There is enough evidence for Glenn Carabott, the police officer charged with rape, to be indicted and face trial.

Carabott, who appeared in court this morning, also had a bail request shot down by the courts, who still fear that he could tamper with evidence.

Carabott has been accused of raping a woman who called the police for assistance after her home in Qawra had been robbed. Carabott has pled not guilty to the charges against him but has tested positive for cocaine since the incident.

A court previously heard how on 17th April, Carabott appeared at the victim’s apartment in Qawra alone. The victim said Carabott appeared to be high on some form of drug and started touching himself in a sexual manner after complimenting her looks.

Eventually, she headed into her bedroom to retrieve some papers with details on the items that had been stolen from her. However, as she was bending over for the papers, she saw Carabott enter the room and close the door behind him.

The victim said she had been sexually abused throughout her life and “knew what was coming next”, with the superintendent saying in court: “She said she knows that once a man starts off, he will only stop when he is finished.”

She said she wanted to get it over and done with as soon as possible, so without being threatened or told to, she decided to perform oral sex on Carabott.

This is when he pulled out his phone and began filming the act. Soon after, they ended up on her bed. At this point, she told Carabott that she has a Sexually Transmitted Infection (STI) and preferred if they stopped.

“Sir, I have been abused many times,” she told Carabott – however, according to the victim, each time she used the word “sir” he only became more excited.

The victim has asked to testify behind closed doors.

