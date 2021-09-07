Enough Evidence For Yorgen Fenech And Two Of His Associates To Stand Trial For Money Laundering
There is enough evidence for Yorgen Fenech to stand trial for money laundering, a court has decreed.
Fenech, who was last month indicted for his role in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia as well as criminal conspiracy, will now also stand trial for money laundering and misappropriation of funds from the company Glimmer, which he owns together with his uncle Ray Fenech.
On Monday, the court heard the prosecution detail plans by Fenech and his associates to launder money through casinos operated by the Tumas Group.
“How much money did we launder,” Fenech said in one exchange, with a number of others showing the business magnate regularly micromanaging and instructing his associates to affect various seemingly illicit payments.
The court, presided over by magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech, noted that while the prosecution had not identified the predicate offence at this point in proceedings, there was enough evidence for Fenech, as well as his associates Joseph Cachia and Nicholas Cachia, to stand trial.
The WhatsApp exchanges read out to the court by the prosecution indicated that Fenech had a case to answer for, the court noted.
