Entertainment Protest Called Off After MEIA Meet With Chris Fearne, Jose Herrera

Malta’s entertainment and arts lobby has called off a protest over the latest COVID-19 measures following ongoing discussions with health authorities.

The demonstration was to be held in retaliation to government plans to reopen cultural and social events in a highly limited capacity manner, which would include people having to be seated throughout the duration of the event.

However, representatives of the MEIA have been engaged in ongoing discussions with Health Minister Chris Fearne and Culture Minister Jose Herrera and have decided to postpone the protest originally scheduled for Thursday.

“As we continue with our ongoing and lengthy discussions with the authorities to find the best possible solutions to make events safe as well as sustainable, we are temporarily suspending the demonstration planned for this Thursday,” the lobby said in a statement.

Discussions are currently being held to find a way forward so that the arts and entertainment industry can function properly over the summer.

“If our discussions fail to address our concerns and if we still feel our industry is being discriminated against and treated unjustly, we will announce another date for a demonstration in the coming days,” it continued.

Over 1,000 people had signalled their interest to attend the protest. However, sources told Lovin Malta that yesterday’s meeting was “difficult but fruitful” and that a compromise may have been reached.

An announcement is expected between today and tomorrow.

According to the latest announcement, events are set to return on July 5th as long as they are enclosed events with controlled entrance, vaccine certificates must be presented, guests must be seated and only 100 people are able to attend for the first two weeks. Attendance can increase by 50 people every two weeks after that.

