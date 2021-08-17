د . إAEDSRر . س

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia To Be Interviewed Live On Lovin Daily At 10AM Today

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Aaron Farrugia, the Ministry for the Environment, Sustainable Development and Climate Change, will appear on Lovin Daily today at 10am.

The interview will be streamed live on Lovin Malta’s Facebook page.

Farrugia will be discussing the latest updates when it comes to climate change and how it’s affecting Malta, as well as a number of controversial policies in place.

Tune in at 10am directly from Lovin Malta’s Facebook page.

Tag someone who needs to tune in

READ NEXT: ‘Killing Should Be The Last Resort’: Aggressive Dogs Should Be Rehabilitated Before Being Put To Sleep, Activist Urges

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All