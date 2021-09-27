Environment Minister Pours Cold Water On Proposal To Scrap Door-To-Door Waste Collection

But while Herrera said that the proposal was being actively considered, Farrugia has insisted that it is not in line with Malta’s 10-year waste management plan.

Last week, Local Government Minister Jose Herrera told the Times of Malta that the proposal was actively being considered by the government. The proposal has also been welcomed by many citizens, as well as ADPD.

Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia has dismissed a proposal by the Local Councils’ Association, for door-to-door waste collection to be gradually phased out and replaced by a system using central waste collection points.

“Waste will still be collected from outside people’s door and we will be working to improve the efficiency of the service,” Farrugia told journalists this morning.

The proposal is intended to address the fact that Malta’s pavements are regularly full of litter, with pedestrians often having to make their way around garbage bags in order to get through.

This is especially true of pavements outside large apartment blocks, which more often than not do not have any waste collection facilities of their own.

The current system also means that residents are forced to keep their rubbish inside if they don’t happen to be available at the specific time it is collected.

While some mayors have said they were in favour of the system, others expressed doubts about whether it was feasible.

Do you agree with this proposal?