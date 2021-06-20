ERA Assessing Extent Of Considerable Ecological Damage To Ramla Bay After Fire

Malta’s Environment Resources Authority is assessing the extent of the considerable ecological damage to Ramla Bay after a fireworks display set the surrounding hillside ablaze.

A photo shared by ERA shows a vast swathe of charred land in the picturesque bay, which is an environmentally protected area.

ERA has since requested the assistance of the police to take further action.

Video and images sent to Lovin Malta showed how the fireworks had caused the blaze. Lovin Malta is informed that the fireworks were set off at a nearby event.

Police have since told the newsroom that the fireworks display had all the necessary permits.

This is the second similar incident in the space of a week. Last week, a man’s over-the-top marriage proposal featuring flares and massive signs in Ghajn Tuffieha was called out for putting a protected environmental area majorly at risk.

A police report has also been filed over the incident. It remains to be seen whether anyone has or will be charged.