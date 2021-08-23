ERA Orders Fish Farm Operators To Clean Slime From Various Bays Following Reports 

It said it had launched an investigation into the slime’s origins and had initiated a clean-up operation to “address the situation”.

In a statement this afternoon, the Environment and Resources Authority (ERA) said it had received numerous reports about slime at various bays around Malta over the weekend.

Three fish farms operating in the south of Malta have been ordered to clean up slime originating from their activities which was reported at various bays over the weekend.

“On arrival on site and on confirmation of the presence of slime, ERA requested the three south fish farm operators to proceed with cleaning up the slime from the coast,” ERA said.

It added that the three operators had “immediately cooperated” and the clean up started immediately at St Peter’s Pool, St Thomas Bay and other swimming zones in Marsaskala.

ERA said it had coordinated the clean-up together with Transport Malta and the police.

Moreover, it said it was also reviewing reports of slime off the coast of Pembroke and St Julian’s.

The regular emergence of sea slime has become a mainstay of summer in Malta. In many cases, the slime has been traced back to fish farming activities around the island.

Did you come across any sea slime this weekend?