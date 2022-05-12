ERA Stops Works At Balluta Development After Construction Waste Turns Bay White

ERA inspectors have stopped construction works at the Balluta Bay development after waste polluted the seas in the area.

The works will be temporarily suspended until the implementation of proper measures, while an administrative fine will also be imposed on the developer.

This comes after Lovin Malta published images and videos showing waste from the development of the former Piccolo Padre/Barracuda site polluting the waters.

“Due to inadequate mitigation measures, silt water escaped into the sea. ERA has instructed the operator to install more effective measures,” ERA told Lovin Malta.

“Works may only commence once the enhanced mitigation measures are up-to-standard and deemed effective by the independent environmental monitor that the operator has commissioned.”

The development, which is headed by Carlo Stivala, has already courted controversy. In January 2022, a stop notice for illegal works on the site was ignored. Ten days ago, a video showing its scaffolding structure nearing collapse went viral on social media.

Issues of construction waste polluting the seas are nothing new. In 2018, a development next door owned by the Stivala Group, which Carlo Stivala formed part of at the time, was temporarily stopped after construction waste seeped into the bay.

Malta is gearing up for its touristic season following two years of uncertainty brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic. The bay is a popular destination for visitors, with the government forking out thousands in a dredging exercise in the area.