Eradicate Corruption And Construction Speculation, Pope Francis Says In First Speech In Malta

Pope Francis urged Malta to fight corruption and protect the island from construction speculation while also making reference to the migration crisis in an address outside the Grandmaster’s Palace in Valletta. “May your commitment to eliminate illegality and corruption be strong, like the north wind that sweeps the coasts of this country,” the Pope told an enormous crowd. “May you always cultivate legality and transparency which will enable the eradication of corruption and criminality, neither of which acts openly and in broad daylight.”

The Pope began his two-day visit to Malta earlier today with crowds lining up along the streets to catch a glimpse of his motorcade. His first speech took place today and he will hold mass tomorrow at the Granaries in Floriana. Today’s address focused on issues facing Malta. Beyond corruption, he also referenced environmental and construction issues on the island. “In Malta, where the luminous beauty of the landscape alleviates difficulties, creation appears as the gift that, amid the trials of history and life, reminds us of the beauty of our life on earth,” he said. “It must therefore be kept safe from rapacious greed, from avarice and from construction speculation. Instead, protecting the environment and the promotion of social justice are optimal ways to instil in young people a passion for healthy politics and to shield them from the temptation to indifference and lack of commitment.”

Pope Francis also spoke of migration, recognising the effort of border countries. “Some countries cannot respond to the entire problem, while others remain indifferent onlookers!” Pope Francis told the crowd. He will now visit Gozo later today. What do you think of the Pope’s speech?