‘Escaped Justice’: Attorney General Under Increased Pressure To Act On Pilatus Bank Bosses

Maltese authorities have come under increased pressure to charge Pilatus Bank bosses today following a new press conference by NGO Repubblika.

A new report calling for renewed action by lawyer Jason Azzopardi was delivered by Repubblika President Robert Aquilina and addressed to Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa and Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg.

Together they demanded that action be taken in the face of persons who have, in so far, ‘escaped justice’.

Late last year, Claude Anne Sant Fournier had been charged in connection with money laundering offences in his role as Money Laundering Report Officer (MLRO) and director of the bank, but several other names seemed to have eluded the police, Repubblika maintain.

Among these names was Ali Sadr Hasheminejad, the man with the ‘infamous luggage’.