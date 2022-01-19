‘Escaped Justice’: Attorney General Under Increased Pressure To Act On Pilatus Bank Bosses
Maltese authorities have come under increased pressure to charge Pilatus Bank bosses today following a new press conference by NGO Repubblika.
A new report calling for renewed action by lawyer Jason Azzopardi was delivered by Repubblika President Robert Aquilina and addressed to Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa and Attorney General Victoria Buttigieg.
Together they demanded that action be taken in the face of persons who have, in so far, ‘escaped justice’.
Late last year, Claude Anne Sant Fournier had been charged in connection with money laundering offences in his role as Money Laundering Report Officer (MLRO) and director of the bank, but several other names seemed to have eluded the police, Repubblika maintain.
Among these names was Ali Sadr Hasheminejad, the man with the ‘infamous luggage’.
The magisterial inquiry kickstarted against the bank in November 2018 following the arrest of the bank’s chairman Hasheminejad in the United States of America.
The inquiry cost about €7.5 million.
The activists didn’t end at people related to Pilatus Bank.
“I would like to remind Commissioner Gafa about another report submitted to him and Deputy Commissioner Mamo. Last November, I had filed a formal report asking for an investigation of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.”
“In this report, we had brought to their attention that following Muscat’s resignation, the ex-PM was paid thousands of euros from a Swiss company which had received millions of euros off the back of a corrupt agreement involving three hospitals funded by taxpayers money.”
Could we see police taking action against Pilatus chiefs in the weeks to come?