EU Commission Proposes To Extend Using Vaccine Certificates By One Year

The European Commission has proposed the extended use of the EU Digital COVID-19 Certificate by one year, until 20th June 2023.

“We cannot predict how the pandemic will evolve, but we can make sure that citizens continue to benefit from a certificate that works and is accepted wherever they go,” Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders said yesterday.

“Without this extension, we risk having many divergent national systems, and all the confusion and obstacles that this would cause.”

“The EU Digital COVID Certificate has proven an effective tool to facilitate safe and free travel,” he continued. “While I am looking forward to the day when it is no longer needed, but in the meantime it will enable us to move around safely in Europe.”

Saying that they couldn’t be sure that more variants wouldn’t appear in the near future, EU officials maintained that the certificate would be the easiest way to ensure ease of travel between member states.

Over the last few days, Maltese travellers have found themselves stranded in airports across Europe as new local travel rules kicked into effect on 1st February.

The domestic use of EU Digital COVID Certificates remains a matter for Member States to decide. The EU legislation on the EU Digital COVID Certificate neither prescribes nor prohibits the domestic use of EU Digital COVID Certificate (such as for access to events or restaurants).

At the same time, where a Member State establishes a system of COVID-19 certificate for domestic purposes, it should continue to ensure that the EU Digital COVID Certificate is also fully accepted for those purposes. Beyond that, the Commission also encourages Member States to align their domestic validity periods with the validity period set at EU level for the purpose of travel.