EU Regulators Approves One-Shot Johnson & Johnson Vaccine For Distribution

The European Medicines Agency has approved the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for distribution within the European Union.

The J&J vaccine has been granted “conditional marketing authorisation” for people aged 18 and over.

“With this latest positive opinion, authorities across the European Union will have another option to combat the pandemic and protect the lives and health of their citizens,” said EMA’s Executive Director, Emer Cooke.

“This is the first vaccine which can be used as a single dose,” he added.

This is the fourth vaccine to be granted approval by the bloc and differs from all other vaccines in that it requires a single dose.

The EU has already secured 400 million doses of the vaccine.

