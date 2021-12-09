Europe-Wide Blackout Fears Show Importance Of Malta’s Current Energy Mix, Miriam Dalli Says 

Fears of Europe-wide blackouts this winter due to insufficient gas reserves show how important it is for Malta to produce electricity from a mixture of sources, Energy Minister Miriam Dalli has said.

After Italy’s Economic Development Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti warned a blackout “cannot be ruled out” given the current energy system, Lovin Malta asked Dalli whether she shares these concerns.

“The situation you are referring to shows the need for an energy mix such as the one we have today, a vision adopted contrary to the advice of the opposition,” she responded.

“In fact, nowadays Malta operates an N-1 strategy – a security criterion which seeks system reliability and adequate generation capacity which ensures supply for the country.”

“The energy mix is composed of renewable energy sources, local generation, the interconnector, and an emergency backup plant. To enhance this vision, new projects were announced for the future.”

This was a reference to a proposed gas pipeline connecting Malta and Sicily, which will also allow the transportation of hydrogen when it starts being produced on a large scale, as well as offshore wind farms and solar farms.