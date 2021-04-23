European Socialists Endorse Resolution On Rule Of Law Situation In Malta

The Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D) has endorsed a European Parliament resolution urging the Maltese government to prioritise the fight for justice in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, as well as a number of other cases.

In a rare move the S&D – the Labour Party’s European family – has endorsed a resolution which is expected to be voted upon by the parliament on Wednesday.

The Labour Party’s MEPs have opposed the resolution, which expresses deep concern at the latest revelations, including the fact that former and sitting cabinet members have been associated with very serious past crimes, including Caruana Galizia’s murder.

It also expresses “deep concern about the repeated offer and use of presidential pardons in the context of the murder trial”, while also acknowledging that a presidential pardon and a plea bargain had led to the arrest of suspected mastermind Yorgen Fenech in November 2019.

The resolution, drafted following a European Parliament debate last month, acknowledges the progress made in the murder investigations as well as legislative reforms enacted over the past year.

It urges the Maltese government to deploy all the necessary resources in the fight for justice, especially with regards to allegations of fraud and corruption at the highest political level.

These claims, states the resolution, “should be investigated and prosecuted with the appropriate rigour and at the appropriate level, including in relation to the possible involvement of foreign actors”.

“The Maltese government must consider the fight against organised crime, corruption and the intimidation of journalists as of the utmost priority,” the resolution states, adding that it regretted how “developments in Malta over the years have led to serious and persistent threats of the rule of law, democracy, and fundamental rights”.

The resolution also calls on the European Commission to propose EU anti-SLAPP legislation, in order to protect journalists from vexatious lawsuits, as well as for the protection of their livelihoods.

What do you make of the this resolution?