Eurovision, COVID-19 Measures And Rosianne Cutajar: Here Are Lovin Malta’s Most Read Stories Of 2021

As 2021 comes to a long-awaited close, we can’t help but look back at the stories that defined the year. From the continuing COVID-19 pandemic to some significant political exposés, this year’s news cycle in Malta was neverending.

Having said that, here are the 13 most-read stories on Lovin Malta for 2021.

Social media was set ablaze with reactions over Maneskin’s big win for Italy at the Eurovision Song Contest – but people couldn’t help wondering what happened during one particular moment.

“What did Mr Italy just sniff off the table then?” asked one Twitter user sharing a clip of the moment one of Italy’s representatives surreptitiously bows his head down towards the table.

The singer of Maneskin, Damiano David, said that he was “seriously offended” by the claims, with a drug test eventually clearing their name.

Lovin Malta revealed that Keith Schembri, the former Prime Minister’s chief of staff who is facing money laundering and corruption charges, is suffering from an aggressive brain tumour.

He is yet to reappear in court since diagnosis.

Beyond the money laundering charges, allegations continue to link Schembri to the plot to the assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and an attempted cover-up.

Did you ever wonder what happened to the young woman in the infamous ‘Dad, jien ha nivvota Labour’ campaign from 2013? Well on 13th April, Florinda Sultana was charged in court in connection to money laundering and oil smuggling ring linked to her step-father, Darren Debono.

Debono, a former footballer who owns Scoglitti, has also been charged with money laundering, as has Alfred Buttigieg, who owns the Marsaxlokk restaurant Capo Mulini.

A man who wanted to surprise his partner with a bouquet of flowers didn’t count on one thing: the Maltese delivery man.

In a hilariously awkward and oh-so-Maltese TikTok uploaded by user @gioleinik, the man said he was “just trying to be romantic” when he ordered the sweet delivery.

The deliveryman’s face turns super serious, and looks right at the man, begins gesturing with his fingers, and says: “you gave me a big hassle to find you”.

On 10th March, Prime Minister Robert Abela announced the schools, non-essential shops, and gyms would be closed amid a rise in new cases.

The maximum number of people who can gather in public had also been reduced from six to four. This was the first in raft measures during the period, some of which remain in place to this day.

A toddler was left behind in a school minivan in a garage by herself for hours on end – and nobody noticed.

Lovin Malta revealed that Education Minister Justyne Caruana was hospitalised following an overdose of legal medication.

The incident happened after a heated argument within the Ministry following revelations that Caruana had provided her partner, Daniel Bogdanovic, with a 5,900 euro a month contract for work he never even conducted.

Caruana is under intense scrutiny once again and is now under criminal investigation over the deal. She remains a Cabinet member.

Ludwig Galea, a former Maltese Eurovision contestant shared the “social media formula” behind creating major hype around singers and raising their betting odds ahead of their performance… only for them to then not receive the points expected of them.

His breakdown came just one day after Malta’s very own Destiny placed 7th in this year’s edition, and has led others to call for a breakdown of the costs involved in Malta’s participation in Eurovision 2021.

Louise Zammit opened up about how she was left on hold by the 112 emergency line after her partner suddenly had a fit at home and died in front of her.

“It’s just so painful to me, that as a citizen you call during an emergency and they put you on waiting,” she recounted.

“I had never heard of this before in Malta, and when I told the paramedic that eventually arrived, she told me, ‘thats how we’ve become, there’s too much pressure due to COVID-19 so there’s not enough people’.”

Louise said she hopes something can be done to ensure no families ever have to go through what hers did.

Lovin Malta broke the shocking story of Lamin Jaiteh, a migrant worker who was abandoned on the roadside by the his boss after sustaining serious injuries while working on a construction site.

The incident stunned the nation, bringing major focus on the treatment of migrant workers and construction workers in the country.

Lovin Malta eventually sat down with Lamin for an intimate interview soon after his release from the hospital.

Michelle Muscat, Marigold Foundation Chairperson and wife of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, publicly shared a number of shots from a recent photoshoot – her first in a while – on Instagram.

The images sparked criticism and praise in equal measure, with the resignation of her husband and his continued links to government corruption living long in the memory.

The crew behind a popular maritime series was spotted filming in Malta – and local fans most definitely noticed.

Below Deck and its various spinoffs, including Below Deck Mediterranean, have had viewers at the edge of their seats as drama unfolds around Captain Sandy and her crew as the rich and wealthy live out their best lives aboard glamorous superyachts around the world.

It was filmed in Malta this summer and has already come back to the country, hopefully signalling a long relationship between Malta and the hit TV show.

A video of Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar dancing at a Mykonos beach club to celebrate her birthday went pretty viral.

Cutajar, who facing pressure over her links to Yorgen Fenech, spoke up about the video, claiming that the person who had uploaded it to TikTok did so to embarrass her and that this attempt failed.

In fact, several people defended Cutajar after the video was published, arguing that she has a right to enjoy her life, while others criticised her over the lavishness of the occasion.

