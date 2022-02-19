Watch: I Found My Catholic Faith After ‘Rebellious’ Anti-Religion Phase, Teenage PN Candidate Explains 

Reflecting on her relationship with Catholicism, 18-year-old PN candidate Eve Borg Bonello said she returned to the faith after a “rebellious phase” when she saw the Church stick its neck out for migrants crossing the Mediterranean. “I was raised Catholic, my parents are quite religious and I went to a church school for primary, secondary and sixth form.” “When I was younger, I found myself rebelling against religion, just out of the rebel-without-a-cause phase [where I was] rebelling against any form of authority,” Borg Bonello recounted interviewed on Lovin Daily. She said the turning point came in 2020 when she joined protests against the government’s decision to lock migrants up on boats after Malta’s ports were declared “unsafe” for further arrivals due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The first people to give us support, and much more importantly to speak up for these very vulnerable people, were the Church and the Jesuits,” Borg Bonello said. “That was a turning point to me because while yes, the Church is a fallible institution made out of people, there are also good people who practice what they preach.” Borg Bonello said she tries her best to go to Mass every week. “It’s almost a moral check on myself to make sure I stay on the right route and a pocket of peace where I get to reflect,” she said. “Some people do it through other ways but I feel very comfortable doing it by going to Mass and I feel it helps me reflect, look at the entire situation, and try and stay on the right route.”

“The explanation of the Gospel last Sunday reflected on people who are struggling with the cost of living and how those who practice faith cannot confine it to the four walls of a church but we must practice our faith by helping as many people as possible.” “That’s something I hope to do, which is one of the main reasons I decided to become active in politics and society… I just want to help people.” Borg Bonello is the youngest ever candidate representing a major political party in Maltese history and will become the youngest ever Maltese MP if she gets elected. She said that as far as she knows, she would also become the youngest MP in the world if she gets elected. Do you think Eve Borg Bonello will make a good MP?