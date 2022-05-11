Eve Borg Bonello Denounces ‘War Criminal’ Putin In Maiden Speech And Calls For Full Embargo Of Russian Oil

She backed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent advice to Malta on how to target Russia through sanctions, including a full embargo of Russian oil.

“Putin is a war criminal,” Borg Bonello said in Parliament. “He is committing barbaric atrocities in Ukraine, and Russia is involved in a war that has been declared to be illegal. Therefore, as per our constitutional neutrality, Malta cannot have anything to do with Russia and we should unite with the EU in its efforts to impose sanctions on Russia.”

New PN MP Eve Borg Bonello used her maiden speech to denounce Russian President Vladimir Putin as a “war criminal” and urge the Maltese government to ramp up its sanctions against Russia.

The European Commission has officially proposed such an embargo but Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia said that Malta, which has the EU’s largest ship registry, is seeking a compromise.

Borg Bonello, who is also the PN’s climate change spokesperson, added that a ban on Russian oil and subsequent investment in renewable energy will ultimately also help the nation become climate-neutral.

“We must depart from our dependency on pollutant energy that subsidises autocracies. If we want a peaceful world, we must start producing cleaner and more sustainable energy. We cannot keep seeing Ukrainian blood spilled by Russian weapons that were financed by our purchases of dirty energy.”

Malta has played a cautious role throughout the war, trying to balance its constitutional stance of neutrality with its obligations as an EU member state.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Robert Abela said Malta will keep on calling for an immediate ceasefire, all while providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Cover photo: Left: PN MP Eve Borg Bonello (Photo: Facebook), Right: Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: Kremlin)

Do you think Malta should ramp up its sanctions against Russia?