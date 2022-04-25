Eve Borg Bonello Publishes Costings Of Election Campaign, Which Only Set Her Back €500
New PN MP Eve Borg Bonello has just made a rare political move, publishing the expenses of her successful electoral campaign.
“As someone who campaigned for transparency in politics, I’m posting my expenses for public scrutiny as promised,” the 18-year-old politician said.
According to the figures, Borg Bonello spent a total of €506.40 of her own money for her 40-day campaign, composed of €200 to print her business cards, €256.40 to promote herself on Facebook and €50 to purchase stationery.
She also spent €100 to set up a banner for her pop-up office in Sliema and hand out branded bens to constituents, but this money was given to her via donation.
Borg Bonello becomes the second politician to publish their electoral costings for the 2022 election campaign.
Right after casting his vote, independent candidate Arnold Cassola revealed his campaign had cost €3,283.29, which was partially offset by €455 in donations.
Some candidates had glitzier campaigns than others; last month, Lovin Malta reported that concerns had been raised at the slickness of Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri’s re-election campaign, although Camilleri insisted his spending was in observance of the law.
Electoral law limits spending of any candidate to €20,000 per district.
Should all candidates publish their campaign costings?