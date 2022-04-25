Eve Borg Bonello Publishes Costings Of Election Campaign, Which Only Set Her Back €500

New PN MP Eve Borg Bonello has just made a rare political move, publishing the expenses of her successful electoral campaign.

“As someone who campaigned for transparency in politics, I’m posting my expenses for public scrutiny as promised,” the 18-year-old politician said.

According to the figures, Borg Bonello spent a total of €506.40 of her own money for her 40-day campaign, composed of €200 to print her business cards, €256.40 to promote herself on Facebook and €50 to purchase stationery.

She also spent €100 to set up a banner for her pop-up office in Sliema and hand out branded bens to constituents, but this money was given to her via donation.