‘Even Maltese People Suffer From Racism,’ Junior Minister Laments After Shocking Football Incident
Malta’s Junior Minister for Equality has called out racist abuse hurled at a young Maltese athlete who plays on the women’s national team in the latest case of racism abounding from local Maltese football.
“A Maltese athlete has become the latest victim of insults based on racism, behaviour that, unfortunately, is far from the first we’ve seen,” Rosianne Cutajar said after the incident. “This incident shows us racism still exists and, opposite to what we might think, it’s not just foreigners among us but also the Maltese, who, like us, reflect their diversity that’s always characterised us in their roots.”
The racist abuse was heard by scores of people during a match between Mosta FC and Għargħur Raiders. During the match, Raiders player Maya Lucia was targeted by racist chants by alleged Mosta FC supporters.
Lucia herself took to Facebook to share the abuse thrown at her.
After the abuse, Lucia went on to score the match’s winning goal.
Cutajar urged for more “robust measures” to be implemented to destroy racism in Malta.
While the police are investigating the case, this is far from the first case of racism in local football.
Only last month, Birkirkara FC player Paul Mbong accused Senglea FC player Andre Scicluna of racially abusing him during a heated football match. Senglea FC denied such allegations.
“The Malta FA unequivocally condemns any form of racist behaviour and reiterates that racism and discrimination have no place in football,“ the association continued.