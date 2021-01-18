‘Even Maltese People Suffer From Racism,’ Junior Minister Laments After Shocking Football Incident

Malta’s Junior Minister for Equality has called out racist abuse hurled at a young Maltese athlete who plays on the women’s national team in the latest case of racism abounding from local Maltese football.

“A Maltese athlete has become the latest victim of insults based on racism, behaviour that, unfortunately, is far from the first we’ve seen,” Rosianne Cutajar said after the incident. “This incident shows us racism still exists and, opposite to what we might think, it’s not just foreigners among us but also the Maltese, who, like us, reflect their diversity that’s always characterised us in their roots.”

The racist abuse was heard by scores of people during a match between Mosta FC and Għargħur Raiders. During the match, Raiders player Maya Lucia was targeted by racist chants by alleged Mosta FC supporters.

Lucia herself took to Facebook to share the abuse thrown at her.

“F*** missierek dak l-iswed. Jekk hawn dak missierek l-iswed għidli ħa nkellmu. (F*** your black dad. If your black dad is here, tell him to come speak to me).”

“I haven’t posted on Facebook in a while but I feel it is necessary,” Lucia went on. “This is the reality of being an athlete in Malta. Quotes from parents of today’s opposition. It’s 2021.”

After the abuse, Lucia went on to score the match’s winning goal.