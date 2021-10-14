د . إAEDSRر . س

Evening Rain Leads To Functioning Traffic Lights Collapsing Onto San Ġwann Road

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

A set of traffic lights collapsed this afternoon as sudden rains hit part of the island.

An image of the felled traffic lights, taken by Jonathan Sammut, made the rounds earlier today, with traffic watchdog page Malta Roads Traffic Updates urging drivers to drive carefully and exercise caution when passing through Vjal ir-Rihan, San Ġwann.

Online, commentators wondered what could have led to the collapse, while others wondered how it was still functioning since the green light was still on.

Photo credit: Jonathan Sammut

Photo credit: Jonathan Sammut

Others questioned whether the collapse stemmed from an infrastructural issue coming from how the lights themselves were installed.

Malta faced a relatively dry summer, with the weather changing over the last couple of weeks.

However, with traffic lights already dropping with a bit of rain, many now wonder if they’ll be seeing any more similar incidents as winter takes over.

Tag a driver who needs to know 

READ NEXT: Robert Abela ‘Has No Information’ On Whether Covert Russian Warship Refueling Took Place Or Not

Johnathan is interested in the weird, wonderful, and sometimes dark realities late capitalist society forces upon us all. He also likes food and music. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All