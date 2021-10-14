Evening Rain Leads To Functioning Traffic Lights Collapsing Onto San Ġwann Road

Online, commentators wondered what could have led to the collapse, while others wondered how it was still functioning since the green light was still on.

An image of the felled traffic lights, taken by Jonathan Sammut, made the rounds earlier today, with traffic watchdog page Malta Roads Traffic Updates urging drivers to drive carefully and exercise caution when passing through Vjal ir-Rihan, San Ġwann.

A set of traffic lights collapsed this afternoon as sudden rains hit part of the island.

Others questioned whether the collapse stemmed from an infrastructural issue coming from how the lights themselves were installed.

Malta faced a relatively dry summer, with the weather changing over the last couple of weeks.

However, with traffic lights already dropping with a bit of rain, many now wonder if they’ll be seeing any more similar incidents as winter takes over.

