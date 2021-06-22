Event Organisers Await Fresh Restrictions-Easing Announcement Ahead Of Thursday’s Demonstration

The protest calls for the opening of “responsible, sustainable and controlled” events for everybody. The protest, entitled Daqshekk Siekta (Silent No More), will demand that the respective authorities provide a sustainable re-opening plan up till end of year in order for the industry to be able to plan in advance, “something that unfortunately has not been done”.

A meeting was held yesterday between the Maltese entertainment industry lobby group and the health authorities, to analyse ways of easing restrictive measures.

Entertainment operators are eagerly awaiting an announcement by the government to be made ahead of Thursday’s protest, Lovin Malta is informed.

“Considering the current realities with such a successful vaccine roll out as well and herd immunity as well as acknowledging the fact that public health remains a priority, there is no logical reason why the respective authorities did not accept MEIA’s reasonable proposals and keeping back such a roadmap.”

“This does not reflect other EU trends where the data has showed over and over again that there is no correlation between a spike in cases and the arts and entertainment industry. In fact, all three waves of infections happened while our industry was shut.”

“All MEIA had been asking for is for our members to be treated equally like other industries.”

Over 1,000 people have signalled their interest to attend the protest.

Sources told Lovin Malta that yesterday’s meeting was “difficult but fruitful” and that a compromise may have been reached.

An announcement is expected between today and tomorrow.

According to the latest announcement, events are set to return on July 5th as long as they are enclosed events with controlled entrance, vaccine certificates must be presented, guests must be seated and only 100 people are able to attend for the first two weeks. Attendance can increase by 50 people every two weeks after that.

