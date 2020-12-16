د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Every EU Member State Will Start Vaccinating Against COVID-19 On The Same Day

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

All 27 EU member states, including Malta, will begin inoculating its populations against COVID-19 on the same day, EU Commissioner President Usula von der Leyen said on Twitter.

The decision is meant to reflect solidarity across all EU members.

“As we have been united through the pandemic, we will get out of it together & united,” she said.

The EU has yet to approve a COVID-19 vaccine but reports indicate that its drug regulator is set to make a decision on whether the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine is safe on 21st December.

Doing so will instigate the process of distributing the vaccine to all 27 member states.

The United Kingdom began distributing the BioNTech-Pfizer vaccine to its population last week. In the United States, the same vaccine started rolling out to high-risk healthcare workers yesterday.

Malta is set to receive 1.6 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine including BioNTech-Pfizer and five other jabs secured by the EU.

Healthcare workers, elderly care home staff and residents, mental care home staff and residents and everyone over 85 will be the first to receive the vaccine in January. The second batch will include everyone over 80 and all other front-liners and the third batch will include everyone suffering from chronic illnesses, everyone over 70 and school and childcare centre workers.

Tag someone who needs to know this

READ NEXT: One Maltese Film, Luzzu, Is Getting Its World Premiere At The Sundance Film Festival

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK