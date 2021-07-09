Every Person Entering Malta Must Have COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate

Every person entering Malta will need to be in possession of a COVID-19 vaccine certificate, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has announced after putting every single country besides Malta on the country’s travel red list.

Speaking in a press conference, Fearne said that the decision was taken to prevent another outbreak of COVID-19 on the islands. Before today, some countries were on the amber list, which would have allowed them to present a PCR test.

Fearne also announced plans to close English Language Schools on Wednesday 14th July.

This is a developing story