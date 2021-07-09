د . إAEDSRر . س

Every Person Entering Malta Must Have COVID-19 Vaccine Certificate

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Every person entering Malta will need to be in possession of a COVID-19 vaccine certificate, Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne has announced after putting every single country besides Malta on the country’s travel red list.

Speaking in a press conference, Fearne said that the decision was taken to prevent another outbreak of COVID-19 on the islands. Before today, some countries were on the amber list, which would have allowed them to present a PCR test.

Fearne also announced plans to close English Language Schools on Wednesday 14th July.

This is a developing story

READ NEXT: BREAKING: English Language Schools In Malta Will Close On 14th July 

Julian doesn’t like to talk about himself. But if he did, he would let you know that he’s into anything that has got to do with politics, the environment, social issues, and human interest stories.

You may also love

View All