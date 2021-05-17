Everyone Over 16 In Malta Can Now Apply For COVID-19 Vaccine

Malta has opened up its vaccine programme to everyone over 16.

This makes Malta the first country in the EU to open its vaccination program to the entire population. Health authorities are waiting to hear back from the European Medicines Authority on whether they can authorise the use of vaccines for those aged between the ages of 12 and 15.

Malta is on track to reach herd immunity against COVID-19 this week if health authorities continue the current rate of the vaccine rollout.

For herd immunity to be reached, 70% of the adult population would need to have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

You’ll be able to sign up for the jab by registering online. Sign up by following this link or calling on 145 for further assistance.

As of yesterday, the total number of vaccinations administered has risen to 420,815. As it stands, 141,143 people have been fully vaccinated.