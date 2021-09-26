‘Everything We’ve Pledged, We’ve Completed’, Robert Abela Says As He Believes Malta Can Become Global Leader In Decarbonisation

Malta’s Prime Minister believes the island can become a global leader in decarbonisation as he emphasised how his administration will continue to carry out their plans for the island.

In a brief telephone interview today with the Labour Party’s ONE radio station, Robert Abela said he believed Malta was in a prime position to take a major role in the areas of decarbonisation and digitalisation.

“Malta is ready to be a leader and among the first in decarbonisation and digitalisation,” Abela said. “Yes, we may face challenges with our infrastructure. But we need to see all this as an opportunity.”

His comments come after he addressed the United Nations last week, calling on world leaders to come together to better global quality of life.

“Citizens need to see that those in power are working hard to deal with challenges like climate change and sustainable development,” he continued.

Abela went on to say that his government was “not afraid” of any challenges that come with their vision for the island.

“If in July we registered a record low for unemployment, in August we continued to build on it. And that’s what’s most important – not that we promise everything to everybody, not that we say we are going to finish everything from today to tomorrow, but that the people know that we are working with a plan where we finish that which we promise”.

He continued on to say that his administration followed “progressive economic policies” that weren’t in place under a Nationalist government, noting the tax rebates currently being sent to homes.

“We didn’t use the pandemic as an excuse not to give out the cheques. No, because that is how you incentivise hard work and encourage people to work,” Abela said.

