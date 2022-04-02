Everything You Need To Know If You Want To Open A Cannabis Association In Malta

She also noted a number of key things to keep in mind if one plans on applying for a license – but before that, here are the criteria to apply for a license to open a cannabis association in Malta.

Noting it was still early days and the criteria may be changed as the industry evolves, ARUC Chairperson Mariella Dimech said the authority would have two priorities: supporting associations, and supporting the community.

The Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis released the criteria during their first forum, where international experts praised the island’s “fresh” and “pioneering” approach to regulating the cannabis industry as more and more countries begin re-evaluating their own markets.

The criteria for groups who want to set up a cannabis association – giving them the power to grow and distribute cannabis across the island legally – have been unveiled.

All applications will need to provide a clear plan of action which includes plans for cultivation, storage, deliveries and dispensation.

Some key considerations to keep in mind:

Any organisations that are “trigger-happy” on social media and begin promoting their services before a proper framework is in place could be noted by authorities and banned from obtaining a license for this reason.

All clubs will have the same packaging, with packaging being childproof and able to carry 7 grams of cannabis. Clubs can also be of difference sizes, with some catering for a small group of people, while others cater for hundreds of members.

Member names will not be noted in club registries, though other details such as age and frequency of use will be logged in the database to ensure that individuals do not apply at two clubs at once, which isn’t allowed.

Personal growers cannot sell their extra cannabis to clubs under current rules.

Associations can decide which strains they want to grow. They can also expect on-site evaluations by authorities every three months, but the frequency of the inspections could change as the industry evolves.

However, authorities will be erring on the side of caution at the beginning.

Club staff will be trained by ARUC in the latest techniques related to the cannabis industry, and heavy emphasis is being placed on clubs to follow the law, abide by their ethics and not try to cheat the system.

Malta’s system is a non-profit system, with Dimech warning any commercially minded people to place profit on the back burner. Organisations will not be working at a loss, but will be able to cover their costs and “be comfortable”, she said.

“This is not about money” she said, noting that money was an “important factor” but not the most important for this new sector.