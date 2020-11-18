د . إAEDSRر . س

Ex-Burmarrad Priest Gets Jail Time After Forcing Minor To Masturbate Him

Donald Bellizzi, a former Burmarrad Franciscan priest, was sentenced to three years in prison after forcing a minor to masturbate him, iNews reported.

Bellizzi used to invite youths interested in becoming priests on retreats at the Franciscan convent in Burmarrad.

On one particular retreat, Bellizzi forced a young aspiring priest to masturbate him.

Investigations into this case were kicked off after the Curia received reports of the abuse.

Bellizzi was well-acquainted with the victim’s family and visited his house a number of times after the abuse took place.

The former priest was taken to court, where he was found guilty of participating in sexual acts with a minor. Bellizzi was sentenced to three years in prison.

Judge Consuelo Scerri Herrera remarked that Bellizzi was meant to be a “role model” to his victim and described the case as “deplorable and condemnable”.

What do you make of this?

