Ex-Convict-Turned-Author Daniel Holmes Interviewed Live For First Time Since Leaving Malta’s Prison

For eight years, Daniel Holmes spent his life inside the walls of Malta’s prison. Now, almost a decade since he was sentenced for growing cannabis in Gozo, the ex-convict-turned-author will be talking about his experience and the release of his book. On Sunday 15th November at 5.30pm, Holmes will be interviewed live by Lovin Malta’s Chris Peregin at this year’s edition of the National Book Festival. The event will be streamed on Facebook, ktieb.org.mt, and Lovin Malta.

Holmes was sentenced to a decade behind bars after police found 25 cannabis saplings in his Gozo home. Labelled as a drug kingpin by Malta’s justice system, Holmes and his friend Barry Lee were dragged through the legal system. Lee would eventually commit suicide in prison while Holmes would turn to poetry and prose in a bleak and pessimistic world. Years of protests and lobbying to change legislation followed. In 2018, Holmes was released, rushed out of Malta, and banned from Malta until 2023. Holmes will be interviewed via livestream from Wales to share personal stories from within the notoriously secretive Corradino Correctional Facility. He’ll provide an in-depth insight into his debut novel, ‘A Memoir From Malta’s Prison: From A Cage, On A Rock, In A Puddle’. It is the first novel published by Lovin Malta and will be available very soon. In a small world surrounded by drug abuse and Malta’s most dangerous criminals, the memoir provides an inside glance where few have been able to look before. It’s a must-read for anyone looking for a taste of what life is like in Malta’s prison.