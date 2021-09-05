Ex-Trade Fair Grounds In Naxxar Becoming Automobile Graveyard As Abandoned Vehicles Pile Up
More and more vehicles – from large buses to private cars – are being abandoned in the former trade fair grounds in Naxxar.
The area, which hosts a sizeable parking lot, has seen a number of vehicles seemingly abandoned, with some of them having their windows smashed out and others collecting layers of dust.
“Over ten buses have been dumped in the grounds without any license plates or disks since early 2020 when the pandemic hit,” one person who wanted to raise the alarm told Lovin Malta.
“I have been contacting the authorities every couple of months about it,” they continued.
“The local council are saying they can’t do anything about it since it’s private property and both Transport Malta and the police said they would investigate the matter.”
However, he has not heard back from them since, and the vehicles remain there.
To make matters worse, people have begun to see the area as the perfect place to abandon any unwanted vehicles of their own, leading to a number of smaller cars now being abandoned throughout the grounds.
“The situation is getting worse by the day as people have caught on in this loophole in the system and are starting to abandon private vehicles there instead of scrapping them.”
Aside from the vehicles taking up parking spaces, the broken glass from their smashed windows was also littered across the concrete, with fears that the area will only begin to attract more and more vandalism.
Have you been to the former trade fair grounds recently and seen the abandoned vehicles? Let us know in the comments below