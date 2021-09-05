Ex-Trade Fair Grounds In Naxxar Becoming Automobile Graveyard As Abandoned Vehicles Pile Up

More and more vehicles – from large buses to private cars – are being abandoned in the former trade fair grounds in Naxxar.

The area, which hosts a sizeable parking lot, has seen a number of vehicles seemingly abandoned, with some of them having their windows smashed out and others collecting layers of dust.

“Over ten buses have been dumped in the grounds without any license plates or disks since early 2020 when the pandemic hit,” one person who wanted to raise the alarm told Lovin Malta.

“I have been contacting the authorities every couple of months about it,” they continued.

“The local council are saying they can’t do anything about it since it’s private property and both Transport Malta and the police said they would investigate the matter.”

However, he has not heard back from them since, and the vehicles remain there.