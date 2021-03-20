EXCLUSIVE: A First Look At The Explosive Feature Film On A Fictitious Plot To Murder Mintoff

Based on the bold novel by award-winning author Alex Vella Gera, Is-Sriep Reġgħu Saru Velenużi will undoubtedly ruffle the feathers of many.

An epic film all about divisive Maltese politics is about to hit the silver screen and Lovin Malta is premiering the trailer right here.

The story unfolds as political tensions in Malta are at a fever pitch in the 1980s under Dom Mintoff’s leadership. A group of Nationalist supporters take matters into their own hands and conjure up a plan to assassinate the Prime Minister.

One of the supporters is Richard Sammut Petri, whose mysterious disappearance plagues the life of anti-hero Noel. In that way, it parallels the imprint that the Mintoffian era left on Malta’s collective memory.

Is-Sriep Reġgħu Saru Velenużi is equal parts a gripping thriller, a dive into Malta’s tumultuous past, a love story and even a psychological musing. The film adaptation is definitely a must-watch for every generation.

It’s stellar cast includes Gianni Selvaggi, Joseph Zammit, Erica Muscat, Chris Galea and Paul Portelli. Others not featured in this sneak peek trailer are Joe Azzopardi, Matthew Maggi, Tina Rizzo, Ronald Briffa and Theresa Gauci and more.

The film, director Martin Bonnici said, is currently in post-production. While few major details are divulged in this trailer, the full trailer will be released in the coming months. And, despite the hurdles presented by the pandemic, Bonnici is excited for his directorial debut with Is-Sriep Reġgħu Saru Velenużi to reach the public shortly.

“As a director, I was lucky to have the support of a lot of talented people for my feature-length directorial debut,” he told Lovin Malta.

“I’ve been working in video and film production for over ten years. During these years I’ve met some amazingly talented Maltese creatives that came together to produce this film.”

Is-Sriep Reġgħu Saru Velenużi is set to hit local screens in later this year, permitted that COVID-19 restrictions ease up.

The film is funded by the National Book Council Malta with additional investment by Shadeena Entertainment Ltd and Splash Screen Entertainment. It was produced by Martin Bonnici and Andreas Kyriacou, while the screenplay was written by Teodor Reljic.

