EXCLUSIVE: Charges Expected In Shocking Bullying Incident At Maltese School

Charges are expected to be issued over the shocking bullying incident at a school in Malta that was captured on film.

Police confirmed to Lovin Malta that charges will be issued, but gave no indication as to who will be charged, given confidentiality issues. However, well-informed sources suggested that the parents, who are legally responsible, will be charged over the incident.

The video, which was sent exclusively to Lovin Malta, shows a girl, aged 12, attacked by a group of students outside of school.

She is punched, kicked, and has her hair pulled by several aggressors as she’s thrown to the ground; children can be heard making vicious remarks as she tries to protect herself from the punches.

A police report was filed after the incident, however, it appears that no criminal action can be taken against the aggressors themselves, who are aged between 11 and 12. The law says that criminal action cannot be taken against minors under 14.

It appears that the parents or guardians will now be criminally liable.

Community Police Officers, together with the District Police are actively involved in this case and are working together with the school in question to address the issue.