EXCLUSIVE: Hunt Is On For Fresh Recordings Where Melvin Theuma Shares Fears Of Fenech And Schembri Murdering Him

Malta’s Police and Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers are scrambling to get their hands on suspected recordings an unnamed individual took of conversations with Melvin Theuma, the middleman-turned-state-witness in the Daphne Caruana Galizia assassination.

Lovin Malta is informed that the recorded conversations detail Theuma’s fears that main suspect Yorgen Fenech and notably the former Prime Minister’s chief of staff Keith Schembri were plotting to cut him out of the equation.

Theuma had previously allayed similar concerns on a handwritten letter discovered within the evidence box he handed over to investigators. Theuma had initially planned to send the box to investigators and political figures if he ever was murdered.

The conversations took place sometime at the end of 2018 and start of 2019, well before Theuma and Fenech were arrested by investigators.

Well-informed sources have told Lovin Malta that these new recordings are currently outside of Malta, with investigators and Fenech’s legal team scrambling to be the first to get their hands on them.

Allegedly, police have even conducted several searches at residences related to the unnamed individual but are yet to locate the files. Lovin Malta is informed that Police Commissioner Angelo Gafa and Superintendent James Grech, who works in the homicide department, are working on the case.

Gafa did not comment on any details of the investigation, simply telling Lovin Malta that “we are committed to seek the full truth”.

Sources have claimed that Fenech’s legal team and investigators even met to discuss the issue. It appears that there have been several attempts by each party to influence the unnamed individual in providing them with the sole copy.

Lovin Malta is informed that there are five recorded conversations between Theuma and the unnamed person, two of which could prove crucial in uncovering new details over the case.

Till now, Theuma has been reluctant to say outright that Schembri was involved in the plot or its cover-up. He has told the courts that while he believes that Schembri was involved, he cannot confirm it outright. Fenech, meanwhile, has long maintained that Schembri was the actual mastermind behind the murder.

Theuma has been out of action ever since his suspected suicide attempt last July. He was given a conditional pardon last year to reveal all he knows about the murder and other major crimes, a decision taken solely by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

Theuma’s evidence box contained a plethora of secret recordings between himself, Fenech, and Johann Cremona; along with the handwritten letter. These recordings are entirely independent of the contents of the evidence box. To reiterate, they were taken by the unnamed individual.

He attempted suicide the day before he was due to be cross-examined by Fenech’s defence team in relation to as yet-unplayed recordings Theuma had taken.

The content of these recordings is unknown, but they’re believed to relate to allegations that Theuma could have bribed former police commissioner Laurence Cutajar to secure his pardon.

The case continues on 19th January at 10am.

Fenech’s legal team have refused to answer questions sent by Lovin Malta.

