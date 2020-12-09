EXCLUSIVE: Keith Schembri Was Interrogated By Malta’s Police Today

Disgraced former Chief-of-Staff Keith Schembri was interrogated by Maltese police earlier today, Lovin Malta can reveal.

It is still unclear what Schembri was interrogated over. However, he is currently out on police bail over money laundering allegations and alleged trading in influence with Yorgen Fenech, the main suspect in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Former Minister Konrad Mizzi has denied that he was also interrogated.

Mizzi and Schembri are currently subject to a swathe of magisterial inquiries linked to Fenech, namely the ElectroGas deal and the Panama Papers scandal.

Fenech’s 17 Black was listed as the target clients for Tillgate and Hearnville, the two Panamanian companies owned by Schembri and Mizzi. Nexia BT was instrumental in setting up the Panamanian structures, while also finding themselves on committees deciding major deals during Mizzi’s tenure.

According to one e-mail found in the Panama Papers, Schembri and Mizzi were set to receive payments of up to $2 million from 17 Black.

Meanwhile, it has been recently revealed that Enemalta forked out €10.3 million to purchase a Montenegrin windfarm from a company linked to Yorgen Fenech.

Schembri was also recently arrested in connection to a money-laundering investigation linked to alleged kickbacks from the citizenship-by-investment scheme. Nexia BT’s Manuel Castagna, Brian Tonna, and Karl Cini were also arrested over the case. They are currently out on police bail and no charges have been filed.

Schembri also remains under investigation for his potential role in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia and a potential attempted cover-up.

WhatsApp exchanges have also been laid bare. Fenech shared over 700 messages with Malta’s Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis between January 2019 and October 2019. There are also roughly 800 WhatsApp messages between Fenech and Schembri.

It has also been confirmed by inspectors that Muscat, Schembri, and Fenech had a shared WhatsApp group between themselves.

