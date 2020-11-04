EXCLUSIVE: Malta’s Prison Foils Escape Plan By High-Profile Murder Suspects

Malta’s prison recently foiled an escape attempt by two foreign high-profile murder suspects, Lovin Malta is reliably informed.

Informed sources confirmed that the foiled plan took place on 22nd October and that prison security officials found grappling hooks and tools, as well as improvised weapons.

“Most probably this was planned out with the help of people from outside the prison,” they said.

When asked how the prisoners were caught, sources replied: “We have very good security”

Further investigations are underway.