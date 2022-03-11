د . إAEDSRر . س

Exclusive: Paola Pain Clinic Imported CBD Flowers With 0.2% THC From Greece Under Food Supplement Rules

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

The raid on a wellness clinic in Paola came after a package of dried cannabis flower was intercepted by Maltese authorities, flower that was imported under food supplement regulations due to the negligible THC content within the plant.

Lovin Malta is informed that flower the Pain Clinic had purchased was from a CBD company based in Greece, and the package included a certificate of analysis indicating the plant’s cannabinoid content. 

The flowers contained 9% CBD and 0.2% THC.

Hemp products with a negligible THC content are imported as food supplements, and not medical cannabis products, due to these products being removed from the Narcotics List in December 2020.

The free movement of hemp-based food products is allowed within the European Union, and Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici had clarified that CBD products would be protected under Malta’s new cannabis laws.

The doctor that runs the Pain Clinic, Andrew Agius, has been charged with a slew of offences, including money laundering and aggravated possession charges. Prosecutors requested the Pain Clinic’s assets be frozen, which the court granted temporarily.

What do you make of this development?

READ NEXT: Arrested Doctor Hasn't Reached Out For Support After Cannabis Charges, Malta Medical Association Says

Johnathan is an award-winning Maltese journalist interested in social justice, politics, minority issues, music and food. Follow him at @supreofficialmt on Instagram, and send him news, food and music stories at [email protected]

You may also love

View All