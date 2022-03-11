Exclusive: Paola Pain Clinic Imported CBD Flowers With 0.2% THC From Greece Under Food Supplement Rules

The raid on a wellness clinic in Paola came after a package of dried cannabis flower was intercepted by Maltese authorities, flower that was imported under food supplement regulations due to the negligible THC content within the plant.

Lovin Malta is informed that flower the Pain Clinic had purchased was from a CBD company based in Greece, and the package included a certificate of analysis indicating the plant’s cannabinoid content.

The flowers contained 9% CBD and 0.2% THC.

Hemp products with a negligible THC content are imported as food supplements, and not medical cannabis products, due to these products being removed from the Narcotics List in December 2020.

The free movement of hemp-based food products is allowed within the European Union, and Reforms Minister Owen Bonnici had clarified that CBD products would be protected under Malta’s new cannabis laws.