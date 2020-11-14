EXCLUSIVE: Two Maltese Ministers And A Labour MP Express Support For Euthanasia

Two ministers and a Labour MP expressed their support for euthanasia during a vox pop conducted by Lovin Malta.

One Cabinet member in particular was vehemently in favour of the legalisation of euthanasia in Malta.

“Yes, I agree with it. Apart from the fact that the country should have a debate about it,” the minister said, “I believe that a person who is in extreme pain – an experience which I’ve witnessed first hand – should have control over their own body.”

Another minister expressed their support towards this act – although their views were a tad less radical.

“I agree with it, provided that it’s controlled,” the minister said.

Similarly, a Labour MP cautiously voiced their endorsement, saying “I’m not against it, I’m in favour of it when it’s needed.”

A number of key-players in Malta’s political sphere have voiced their support towards the legalisation of euthanasia in past weeks.

Labour deputy leader Daniel Micallef came out in favour of voluntary euthanasia, shortly after news came out that New Zealand voted to legalise the practice in a referendum.

Newly-elected MEP Cyrus Engerer also suggested holding a referendum legalising the practice, saying that he “really likes” the way New Zealand handled the controversial topic.

