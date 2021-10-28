Existing Tree In Demolished Cat Village Replaced With A 200-Year-Old Sicilian One

After the beloved Cat Village in Spinola Bay was demolished to make place for what seems to be concrete construction, the company responsible for the development planted a ‘new’, 200-year-old olive tree in the same spot.

St. Julian’s residents “mourned the death of their beloved tree” as Cat Village went through the controversial makeover.

The cats that had made the area under the tree their home have now been forced to rest on the construction material it became covered in.

The company behind the development, the Tumas Group, promised it would plant a new tree to replace the eucalyptus tree destroyed during the development – so it shopped in a 200-year-old tree from Sicily to be planted in its place.