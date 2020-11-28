Expat Couple In Malta Forced To Cough Up Thousands In A Month Or Face Fines After Tax Return Error Last Year

A French-Turkish couple was forced to foot a bill of nearly €4,000 within a month or face interest payments after receiving an inflated tax return.

In 2019, the couple, who married in Malta that year, received a tax return that seemed to show a faulty figure of €3,925.

“We were shocked because we weren’t expecting to get that much. We thought the number wasn’t correct, so we immediately went to the tax office to verify whether it was real,” Turkish expat Maria* told Lovin Malta.

However, a tax department officer reassured her that the amount was correct.

“I asked several times and the lady at the desk confirmed it was correct – ‘this money is yours’, she said. Once I got the verbal approval, my husband and I went to cash the cheque to pay off our studies,” she said, adding she had completed a masters in Malta while her husband finished a Masters in France.

The graduate couple said they had revisited the tax department again in June 2020 to confirm that all their documents were in order.

Five months later, they received a letter confirming there had been an error and that the tax return was overstated by €3,780.