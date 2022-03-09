Expect Food Price Hikes In Malta As Countries Hoard Their Goods As Ukraine Crisis Escalates

The Russian government’s invasion of Ukraine has shocked the globe, but now eyes are slowly turning towards the impact the war will have on the world, with Malta facing major concerns over some crucial food supply.

Malcolm Borg from Għaqda Bdiewa Attivi sat down with Lovin Daily to give a real breakdown of how Malta is going to feel the pinch.

Borg explained how Ukraine and Russia, which are sometimes referred to as the breadbasket of the world, provide a wealth of grains, cereals, oils, wheat and flour to the entire world. They are one of the biggest exporters in the world and the war will undoubtedly impact supplies.

The problem in Malta is two-fold, Borg said. On one hand, the supply is vital for animal feed since local mills import from abroad before producing the feed in the country. That affects everything from meat to dairy.

“This is already sending alarm bells throughout the industry,” he said.

On the other, the flour local bakers use to produce bread relies heavily on foreign supplies, since all the wheat is imported before being milled in Malta.

The result, Borg said, is likely going to be price hikes in some essential goods. Hoarding of goods will play its part with Ukraine and Russia likely to prioritise feeding their own nation before exporting the vital supply.

Border countries, who are vital in the supply line and are facing a refugee crisis, will likely hoard some of their supply too.

Unfortunately, Borg explained, Malta’s position as a small island state means we are more susceptible to feeling the impact of dramatic shocks.

“Look what happened during COVID-19 – exporting countries began hoarding their goods and someone vulnerable like us – who needs to import most of its goods, about 75% – is obviously going to feel the effects,” he said.