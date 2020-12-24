EXPLAINED: Here’s Why There Won’t Actually Be Any Additional Leave Days In 2021 In Malta

Earlier this week, the Government announced the approval of a new amendment that they said would automatically turn public holidays falling on a Saturday or Sunday into an extra day of leave for workers.

However, since then, payroll agencies as well as legal firms have pointed towards the Government’s own websites to show that nothing is changing in 2021, really. As companies scrambled to understand whether they’d be giving employees more leave next year, one legal firm broke it down.

“During the 2021 Budget speech, as the finance minister heartily expounded that Maltese workers could very well expect another day of vacation leave, it can safely be said that a significant portion of viewers felt elated to say the least, knowing that 2021 will now bestow a minimum of 28 vacation days,” Maltese law firm 21 Law said on their website.

However, a look at the government’s DIER website shows that vacation leave for 2021 will remain the same as 2020 – 27 days. Any changes occur from 2022 onwards.

“The minimum vacation leave entitlement stands at 24 days at law,” 21 Law continued. “A number of years ago, the Government had promised to compensate Maltese workers with an extra day of leave, over and above the minimum 24 days, in view of public holidays which fall on a weekend. The increase in vacation leave days which we have had over the past years was done gradually to avoid employers being overwhelmed with a significant rise in mandatory vacation days at once.”

“In 2021, three public holidays will fall on a weekend – same as in 2020. Therefore, only three extra vacation days will be given, leaving employees with the same 27-day entitlement they had this year.”