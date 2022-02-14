Explore Malta’s Magical Naval Reservoir In Luqa For Free During Rare Open Weekend
Well over 100 years ago, Luqa became home to a stunning and enormous naval reservoir – and you can explore it yourself during a rare upcoming open weekend.
Even on a tiny island like Malta, hidden gems await on every corner. But while some architectural beauties are just off the beaten path, one absolute diamond is actually hidden right under our feet.
Luqa’s Naval Reservoir is one of the largest on the whole island.
“You’re invited! Experience the splendour of the Naval Reservoir together with your loved ones. As we start our refurbishment works we’d like to invite you for this once in a lifetime opportunity to feel the magic of our Naval before it’s put to use,” the Water Services Corporation said.
Inside the naturally-lit arched expanse, up to 10 million gallons (that’s about 45 million liters) of water could be held, and it’s believed that this was all done in case of a fire emergency at the then-bustling Dockyard.
Get a sneak peek of what the reservoir offers in this video below:
