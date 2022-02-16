As scenes emerged from the horrific fatal incident in Marsa , a man has opened up about the shocking scenes unfurling before his very eyes. Jordan Grech took to social media soon after he saw a large truck overturn on the main artery, killing a 28-year-old Nepalese motorcyclist. “I was just speaking with my mum, [my] kiosk is right there,” a shaken Grech said, panning the camera to a mere couple of metres away from the main road filled with debris. “I just hear her scream ‘Oh my God’, and the truck tips over. I’m shaking. This is crazy and I literally can’t believe what we’ve just witnessed here.”

At one point, Jordan, who said he was actually the one to call the ambulance, turns his camera to reveal startling images of the motorcyclist laying on the ground. “I don’t actually know if this person is OK or not. The lamppost has come over, I think it’s hit the person on the bike. I don’t know if they’re dead. Please God let them not be.” “It’s a disaster,” he continues, breaking into tears as the ambulance arrives on the scene. “Just be careful on the road guys, you never know what can happen.”

🚨 Due to this morning’s accident, p/o Aldo Moro Rd, #Marsa closed. ⚠️ Avoid this road when travelling to/from southern Malta. ➡️ Alternative routes through #Qormi & #Luqa. Working with @TransportMalta, @MaltaPolice to reopen road as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/dlFDQp8aNE — Infrastructure Malta (@InfraMalta) February 16, 2022