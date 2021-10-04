د . إAEDSRر . س

Facebook, WhatsApp And Instagram Down In Worldwide Outage

Millions of users around the world are facing major outages in three popular social media platforms.

Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are currently facing issues and appearing offline to users globally. The issues started at around 5.45pm this afternoon.

All three sites are run by Facebook. It seems the outage may be resulting from a DNS issue.

Everything from posts to video calls have been affected.

Facebook issued a statement shortly after 6pm saying: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience”.

Many online users flocked to Twitter – which remains functional – to communicate. 

