Facebook, WhatsApp And Instagram Down In Worldwide Outage
Millions of users around the world are facing major outages in three popular social media platforms.
Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp are currently facing issues and appearing offline to users globally. The issues started at around 5.45pm this afternoon.
All three sites are run by Facebook. It seems the outage may be resulting from a DNS issue.
Everything from posts to video calls have been affected.
Facebook issued a statement shortly after 6pm saying: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience”.
— Facebook (@Facebook) October 4, 2021
Many online users flocked to Twitter – which remains functional – to communicate.
“In today’s daily news updates; popular global apps, Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have all suddenly shut down and users are spiralling into chaos while Twitter users respectfully laughs at them and is saying why their app is better” pic.twitter.com/fHx0vwe3xR
— Maceo😒🌷 (@LindoShemar) October 4, 2021
