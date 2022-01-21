‘Faith In Institutions… So Long As They Serve Him’: Lawyer Slams Jason Micallef’s Riotous Call To Hardcore Labourites

A Maltese lawyer has broken down the inconsistencies in a strongly-worded call to arms for Labourites to take to the streets.

“Jason Micallef made a whole scene and called for ‘Labourites to make their voices heard in the street’ because a magistrate – while carrying out her duty – ordered that a search on the home of Joseph Muscat be carried out, seizing that which she believed needed to be seized,” Gianluca Cappitta noted.

“We are talking about an inquiring magistrate with extensive experience doing her job, not some rabid crowd that God forbid entered Joseph’s home and turned it upside down, to be clear.”

“That’s the faith Jason has in our institutions. So long as they serve him.”

Cappita, a lawyer with Mifsud & Mifsud Advocates, was reacting to Micallef’s call to arms after the home of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was raided at around 7am earlier this week.