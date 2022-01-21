‘Faith In Institutions… So Long As They Serve Him’: Lawyer Slams Jason Micallef’s Riotous Call To Hardcore Labourites
A Maltese lawyer has broken down the inconsistencies in a strongly-worded call to arms for Labourites to take to the streets.
“Jason Micallef made a whole scene and called for ‘Labourites to make their voices heard in the street’ because a magistrate – while carrying out her duty – ordered that a search on the home of Joseph Muscat be carried out, seizing that which she believed needed to be seized,” Gianluca Cappitta noted.
“We are talking about an inquiring magistrate with extensive experience doing her job, not some rabid crowd that God forbid entered Joseph’s home and turned it upside down, to be clear.”
“That’s the faith Jason has in our institutions. So long as they serve him.”
Cappita, a lawyer with Mifsud & Mifsud Advocates, was reacting to Micallef’s call to arms after the home of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was raided at around 7am earlier this week.
Since then, segments of Labour Party supporters have reacted emotionally, with some saying what happened to Muscat was unjust.
Muscat’s house was raided in relation to the ongoing corruption investigation linked to the Vitals deal. As part of the investigation, the mobile phones of Muscat, his wife and two daughters were confiscated.
“The institutions need to work, but God forbid the institutions work because they feel bullied by a few dozen people from a group dedicated to doing as much damage to the Labour government as it can, to its leaders, to its ex leaders and everyone who is in some way associated with the Labour Party,” Micallef had said.
“The time for Labourites to get out there and raise their voices in the streets has arrived – and how.”
