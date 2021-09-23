Fake COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates Are Being Sold In Malta For €150 Each

A new study has revealed that Malta is one of a few countries selling black market COVID-19 vaccine certificates, which are reportedly selling for €150 per fake document.

Check Point Research looked in depth at the black market certificate trade, which they warned is growing more and more popular amid strict restrictions and vaccine mandates across the globe. There are a total of 29 counties on the black market.

Back in December 2020, CPR spotted hundreds of adverts on the Darknet offering supposed vaccines for sale. Since then, the number of adverts has increased by 400%.

Also on sale includes the EU Digital COVID certificate, CDC and NHS COVID-19 vaccine cards, and fake PCR COVID-19 tests.

It appears that the market is only becoming more sophisticated and efficient as the measures continue with CPR noting that a Telegram bot that creates fake certificates for free has appeared in Austria.

What do you think of the study?