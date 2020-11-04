University Of Malta Graduation Ceremonies Postponed To Stop Family And Friends From Being Excluded

University of Malta graduation ceremonies have been postponed to avoid having to exclude friends and family, rector Alfred Vella confirmed.

Last month, student publication The Third Eye reported that graduation ceremonies will most likely be held in April and May 2021 – although exact dates are yet to be disclosed.

“We are required to abide by the directions of the Public Health Authorities which stipulate that not more than 100 persons can congregate in an indoor venue for events such as graduation ceremonies,” Vella wrote.

“Considering that over 3,500 graduands are involved and in order to keep the number of ceremonies manageable (about 39 in number), the only way in which these could have been held was to exclude family and friends from physically attending the events.”

A 100-person cap on indoor events and a 300-person cap on outdoor events was announced by Health Minister Chris Fearne back in August. These regulations are still in place to this day.

Despite the postponement of graduation ceremonies, new graduates will still be awarded their degree or diploma scroll in the coming months.

“All graduands will formally be declared as graduating later on this month and their degree or diploma scroll will be dated the 20th November 2020. Students will shortly be informed when they may pick up their scroll and the Diploma Supplement from the University,” the rector continued.

“When graduation ceremonies are eventually held, we shall celebrate each grand occasion and endeavour to make it as special and memorable as the event deserves.”

